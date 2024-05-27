Reach Resources Unveils Major Mining Potential

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has discovered a significant magnetic anomaly at its Wabli Creek Project, which may indicate the presence of high-grade niobium, yttrium, and rare earth elements (Nb-Y-REE), with 27 targets earmarked for future exploration. This new finding, linked to both historical mining and high-grade geochemical results, promises to elevate the project’s potential for substantial mineralization. The company is now planning detailed airborne geophysical surveys to further investigate these promising targets.

