News & Insights

Stocks

Reach Resources Unveils Major Mining Potential

May 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has discovered a significant magnetic anomaly at its Wabli Creek Project, which may indicate the presence of high-grade niobium, yttrium, and rare earth elements (Nb-Y-REE), with 27 targets earmarked for future exploration. This new finding, linked to both historical mining and high-grade geochemical results, promises to elevate the project’s potential for substantial mineralization. The company is now planning detailed airborne geophysical surveys to further investigate these promising targets.

For further insights into AU:RR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.