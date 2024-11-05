News & Insights

Reach Resources Uncovers New Opportunities at Murchison South

November 05, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has unveiled promising prospects at its Murchison South Gold Project following a strategic review. The company’s updated exploration model at the Blue Heaven prospect has revealed previously overlooked mineralized zones and potential open pit mining opportunities. This development comes amidst a favorable gold pricing environment, offering immediate growth potential for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

