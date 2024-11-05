Reach Resources Uncovers New Opportunities at Murchison South

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.
Reach Resources Limited has unveiled promising prospects at its Murchison South Gold Project following a strategic review. The company’s updated exploration model at the Blue Heaven prospect has revealed previously overlooked mineralized zones and potential open pit mining opportunities. This development comes amidst a favorable gold pricing environment, offering immediate growth potential for the company.
