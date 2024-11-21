Reach Resources Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.
Reach Resources Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held on November 21, 2024, have been successfully passed. The resolutions, determined by a poll, included key decisions like the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and sets a positive tone for the company’s strategic direction.
