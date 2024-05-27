News & Insights

Reach Resources Limited Seeks New ASX Quotation

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 256,746,966 options to be quoted under the security code RR1OA, expiring on April 15, 2027. The official announcement date is May 28, 2024, as the company seeks to expand its financial horizons.

