Reach Resources Limited Seeks New ASX Quotation

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 256,746,966 options to be quoted under the security code RR1OA, expiring on April 15, 2027. The official announcement date is May 28, 2024, as the company seeks to expand its financial horizons.

For further insights into AU:RR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.