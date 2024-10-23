Reach Resources Identifies Promising Niobium and REE Targets

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has identified multiple high-priority targets for niobium and rare earth elements (REE) at Wabli Creek, Western Australia, following successful geophysical and geochemical surveys. The company’s recent exploration activities have confirmed significant mineralization within the alkaline granite formations, leading to the commencement and completion of drilling in October 2024. This progress highlights potential lucrative opportunities for investors as Reach Resources continues to explore valuable mineral deposits.

