Reach Plc says 2020 tops market view; consultation on printing site closures ongoing

Daily Mirror publisher Reach Plc said on Friday its performance for the current fiscal year was above market expectations, adding the consultation on restructuring proposals involving the shutdown of two of its six printing sites was ongoing.

The London-based company reported a 16.2% jump in digital revenue for the five months to Nov. 22, saying it expects the strong digital growth and a resilient circulation to continue into December.

