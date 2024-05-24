Reach plc CFO Exercises Award, Sells Shares

Reach plc (GB:RCH) has released an update.

Reach plc has announced that Darren Fisher, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, exercised a buy-out award from the Long Term Incentive Plan on May 23, 2024, resulting in the sale of shares to cover taxes and deductions. The transaction involved the sale of 31,638 ordinary shares at a price of £0.783 per share, following the vesting of the award granted in June 2023. This financial move aligns with the Market Abuse Regulation disclosure requirements.

