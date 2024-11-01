Reach plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Reach plc (GB:RCH) has released an update.

Reach plc has announced that its total number of voting rights, as of October 31, 2024, is 318,054,901. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting requirements under FCA rules. The company’s issued share capital includes 322,085,269 Ordinary shares, with 4,030,368 held in treasury and excluded from voting.

