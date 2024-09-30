News & Insights

REA Withdraws Possible Offer For Rightmove - Quick Facts

September 30, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - REA Group Ltd confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for Rightmove. REA had firmly believed that it would have been in the interests of Rightmove shareholders for the Board of Rightmove to engage with REA and to extend the 30 September 2024 deadline.

Owen Wilson, CEO of REA, said: "We were disappointed with the limited engagement from Rightmove that impeded our ability to make a firm offer within the timetable available. They had nothing to lose by engaging with us."

