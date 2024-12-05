News & Insights

Stocks

R.E.A. Holdings Confirms Dividend Payment for 2024

December 05, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

R.E.A. Holdings Plc 9 % Cum Pref Registered Shs (GB:RE.B) has released an update.

R.E.A. Holdings Plc has confirmed the payment of a semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share for its 9% cumulative preference shares, scheduled for 31 December 2024. Shareholders registered by 13 December 2024 will be eligible to receive the dividend. This announcement aligns with the company’s earlier intentions outlined in its half-year report.

Stocks
