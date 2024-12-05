R.E.A. Holdings Confirms Dividend Payment for 2024

R.E.A. Holdings Plc 9 % Cum Pref Registered Shs (GB:RE.B) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

R.E.A. Holdings Plc has confirmed the payment of a semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share for its 9% cumulative preference shares, scheduled for 31 December 2024. Shareholders registered by 13 December 2024 will be eligible to receive the dividend. This announcement aligns with the company’s earlier intentions outlined in its half-year report.

For further insights into GB:RE.B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.