REA Group To Buy 19.9% Stake In Athena Home Loans For Up To A$62 Mln

(RTTNews) - Shares of REA Group Ltd. (REA.AX) were gaining more than 3 percent in the Australian trading after the online property advertising business Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire a 19.9 percent interest in Athena Home Loans, a digital non-bank lender and a fastest growing fintech, for up to A$62 million.

The proposed investment is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to complete in one to two months.

The company, which is offering to buy UK's Rightmove plc (RMV.L), said the Athena transaction has been funded from its existing cash reserves. Following the deal, REA will take two seats on Athena's Board.

It was in 2022 that REA and Athena first formed a strategic partnership, bringing together Athena's home loan products with the distribution network of REA's financial services brand, Mortgage Choice.

In June 2023, REA launched the Mortgage Choice Freedom suite of white label products, developed in collaboration with Athena, which delivered A$1.2 billion in settlements in fiscal 2024, exceeding expectations.

REA Group Chief Executive Officer Owen Wilson said the company continues to invest in new technology to accelerate its strategy and deliver greater value.

Wilson said, "Growing our national broker network and evolving our digital mortgage offering for the 12 million Australians who now visit realestate.com.au is an important part of our financial services strategy. An equity investment builds on the success of our innovative Mortgage Choice Freedom home loan products and forms a strong alliance to support the delivery of our strategy, while also benefitting from Athena's growing loan portfolio."

In Australia, REA shares were trading at A$198.81, up 3.34 percent.

