REA Group (ASX:REA) Price Target Increased by 6.92% to 180.10

The average one-year price target for REA Group (ASX:REA) has been revised to 180.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.92% from the prior estimate of 168.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 139.91 to a high of 220.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.85% from the latest reported closing price of 183.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in REA Group. This is a decrease of 194 owner(s) or 87.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REA is 0.06%, a decrease of 63.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 1,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 684K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REA by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 406K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REA by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 101K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REA by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REA by 2.49% over the last quarter.

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 25.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REA by 44.81% over the last quarter.

