News & Insights

Markets

REA Group Announces Further Increased Possible Offer For Rightmove - Quick Facts

September 23, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - REA Group said, on 22 September 2024, it made a further increased possible cash and share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Rightmove under which, shareholders of Rightmove would receive for each Rightmove share: 341 pence in cash and 0.0422 new REA shares. This implies a total offer value of 770 pence for each Rightmove share and values Rightmove's entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately 6.1 billion pounds. Under the terms of the further improved proposal, Rightmove shareholders would hold approximately 20 percent of the combined group's issued share capital following completion of the proposed transaction.

REA's initial non-binding indicative proposal, made on 5 September 2024, was at an implied total offer value of 705 pence for each Rightmove share. On 16 September, REA made a revised non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of Rightmove regarding a possible cash and share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Rightmove at an implied total offer value of 749 pence for each Rightmove share. The Improved Proposal was rejected by the Board of Rightmove on 18 September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.