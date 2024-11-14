News & Insights

RE Royalties Secures Funds for Green Projects

November 14, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.

RE Royalties has successfully closed the second tranche of its private placement of Series 4 secured green bonds, raising significant proceeds in both Canadian and US dollars. These funds will be used to support renewable and sustainable energy projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The bonds offer a competitive interest rate and are secured against the company’s portfolio of investments.

