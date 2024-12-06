RE Royalties Schedules 2024 AGM Amid Postal Delays

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.
RE Royalties Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 13, 2024, in Vancouver, amidst concerns over potential delays in meeting material deliveries due to a Canada Post labour dispute. Shareholders can access the meeting documents online and are encouraged to vote before the December 11 deadline.
