RE Royalties Reflects Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.
RE Royalties Ltd. reported a decrease in revenue and gross profit for Q3 2024 due to lower finance income and a prior one-time royalty buyout. However, the company saw a significant increase in quarterly EBITDA and a reduced net loss compared to the previous year, indicating a positive shift in financial health.
