News & Insights

Stocks
RROYF

RE Royalties Reflects Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

December 04, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RE Royalties (TSE:RE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RE Royalties Ltd. reported a decrease in revenue and gross profit for Q3 2024 due to lower finance income and a prior one-time royalty buyout. However, the company saw a significant increase in quarterly EBITDA and a reduced net loss compared to the previous year, indicating a positive shift in financial health.

For further insights into TSE:RE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RROYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.