RE Royalties Reflects Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

RE Royalties Ltd. reported a decrease in revenue and gross profit for Q3 2024 due to lower finance income and a prior one-time royalty buyout. However, the company saw a significant increase in quarterly EBITDA and a reduced net loss compared to the previous year, indicating a positive shift in financial health.

