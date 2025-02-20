RE/MAX (RMAX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RE/MAX (RMAX) reported $72.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.6 million, representing a surprise of -4.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RE/MAX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Agent Count - Outside U.S. and Canada Total : 70,170 versus 69,085 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 70,170 versus 69,085 estimated by two analysts on average. Agent Count - Total : 146,627 compared to the 146,114 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 146,627 compared to the 146,114 average estimate based on two analysts. Agent Count - U.S. Total : 51,286 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51,643.

: 51,286 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51,643. Agent Count - Canada - Independent Regions : 4,860 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,010.

: 4,860 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,010. Agent Count - U.S. - Company-Owned Regions : 44,911 versus 45,373 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 44,911 versus 45,373 estimated by two analysts on average. Agent Count - U.S. - Independent Regions : 6,375 compared to the 6,270 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6,375 compared to the 6,270 average estimate based on two analysts. Agent Count - Canada - Company-Owned Regions : 20,311 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,376.

: 20,311 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,376. Revenue- Marketing Funds fees : $18.65 million versus $19.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

: $18.65 million versus $19.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change. Revenue- Continuing franchise fees : $29.79 million compared to the $30.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $29.79 million compared to the $30.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue : $4.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $4.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Revenue- Broker fees : $11.66 million versus $11.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $11.66 million versus $11.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenue- Annual dues: $7.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

Shares of RE/MAX have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)

