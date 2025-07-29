RE/MAX (RMAX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, RE/MAX (RMAX) reported revenue of $72.75 million, down 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +11.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Marketing Funds fees : $18.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

: $18.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. Revenue- Continuing franchise fees : $28.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $28.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue : $4.34 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year.

: $4.34 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year. Revenue- Broker fees : $13.45 million compared to the $13.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

: $13.45 million compared to the $13.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Revenue- Annual dues: $7.69 million versus $7.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

Here is how RE/MAX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for RE/MAX here>>>

Shares of RE/MAX have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

