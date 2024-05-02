RE/MAX (RMAX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

RE/MAX (RMAX) reported $78.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.3%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.14 million, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RE/MAX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Agent Count - Outside U.S. and Canada Total : 64,332 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65,268.

: 64,332 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65,268. Agent Count - Total : 143,287 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 143,990.

: 143,287 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 143,990. Agent Count - U.S. Total : 53,919 versus 53,638 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 53,919 versus 53,638 estimated by two analysts on average. Agent Count - Canada - Independent Rregions : 4,885 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,944.

: 4,885 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,944. Agent Count - U.S. - Company-Owned Regions : 47,302 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47,113.

: 47,302 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47,113. Agent Count - U.S. - Independent Rregions : 6,617 compared to the 6,525 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6,617 compared to the 6,525 average estimate based on two analysts. Agent Count - Canada - Company-Owned Regions : 20,151 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,140.

: 20,151 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,140. Revenue- Marketing Funds fees : $20.21 million versus $19.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.

: $20.21 million versus $19.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change. Revenue- Continuing franchise fees : $31.09 million compared to the $30.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $31.09 million compared to the $30.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue : $8.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.4%.

: $8.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.4%. Revenue- Broker fees : $10.72 million compared to the $10.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $10.72 million compared to the $10.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenue- Annual dues: $8.23 million versus $8.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.

Shares of RE/MAX have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

