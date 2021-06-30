RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:RMAX) P/E Is On The Mark

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 64.1x RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

RE/MAX Holdings hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is RE/MAX Holdings' Growth Trending?

NYSE:RMAX Price Based on Past Earnings June 30th 2021 free report on RE/MAX Holdings

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like RE/MAX Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 60%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 15% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 30% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why RE/MAX Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On RE/MAX Holdings' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that RE/MAX Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with RE/MAX Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of RE/MAX Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

