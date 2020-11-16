RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RMAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.09, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMAX was $31.09, representing a -23.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.78 and a 115.9% increase over the 52 week low of $14.40.

RMAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). RMAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports RMAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.98%, compared to an industry average of -23.1%.

