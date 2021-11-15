RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RMAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.37, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMAX was $31.37, representing a -28.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.85 and a 6.19% increase over the 52 week low of $29.54.

RMAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). RMAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports RMAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.91%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rmax Dividend History page.

