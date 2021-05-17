RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.74, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMAX was $35.74, representing a -18.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.85 and a 62.86% increase over the 52 week low of $21.95.

RMAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). RMAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports RMAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.69%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

