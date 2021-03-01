RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMAX was $41.72, representing a -0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.74 and a 189.72% increase over the 52 week low of $14.40.

RMAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). RMAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports RMAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.79%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

