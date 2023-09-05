RE/MAX Holdings Falls On Softening Housing Market Outlook

(RTTNews) - RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after RE/Max Canada expects a softening fall housing market across the country. The company expects the national average residential sale price across all home types to remain flat, with no change anticipated between now and the end of the year.

Currently, shares are at $13.96, down 14.88 percent from the previous close of $16.40 on a volume of 357,216.

