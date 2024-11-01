Re/Max Holdings falls -9.3%

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) is down -9.3%, or -$1.14 to $11.10.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RMAX:
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
- Re/Max Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 38c, consensus 36c
- Re/Max Holdings sees Q4 revenue $71M-$76M, consensus $76M
- Re/Max Holdings sees 2024 revenue $306M-$311M, consensus $310.8M
- RMAX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.