Re/Max Holdings falls -12.9%

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) is down -12.9%, or -$1.58 to $10.66.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RMAX:
- Re/Max Holdings falls -10.0%
- Re/Max Holdings falls -9.3%
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
- Re/Max Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 38c, consensus 36c
- Re/Max Holdings sees Q4 revenue $71M-$76M, consensus $76M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.