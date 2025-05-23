RE/MAX Expands Footprint With New Master Franchise & Office Launch

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX recently announced the sale of master franchise rights in Côte d'Ivoire, enhancing its presence across Western Africa and the opening of a franchised brokerage in Bahrain. These developments strengthen the brand's global footprint and worldwide network.

The officials in charge of the Côte d'Ivoire region seek to capitalize on the brand's globally recognized name, agent-centric business model, and innovative technology to build trust and credibility in the region's evolving real estate market.

On May 1, the REMAX Premier was officially opened in Bahrain, specifically in the Seef District of Manama. The office, with its strategic location, serves not only the local homeowners but also attracts the interest of international investors.

Despite being newly formed, the leaders of REMAX Premier have set forth an ambitious growth strategy. Their objective is to recruit forward-thinking agents who are keen to combine local expertise with global resources. The office intends to explore cross-border partnerships and launch specialized divisions for residential, commercial, and luxury real estate.

These recent expansions in Côte d'Ivoire and Bahrain follow the announcement from REMAX about the sale of new master franchise rights in Cabo Verde, situated in West Africa, in late 2024.

RMAX’s Management Commentary

Per Shawna Gilbert, senior vice president of Global and Commercial of RE/MAX, "People recognize REMAX all around the world – and it's the network of outstanding professionals that make REMAX the trusted, productive and unstoppable brand it is. It's our priority to provide global affiliates with the best resources, tools and support they need to build their businesses bigger than ever before."

