News & Insights

Markets
RE

RE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

June 27, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $337.73, changing hands as low as $335.43 per share. Everest Re Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Everest Re Group Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RE's low point in its 52 week range is $244.575 per share, with $394.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $337.25. The RE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FDML
 ANGL Dividend History
 CWB shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.