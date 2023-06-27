RE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $337.73, changing hands as low as $335.43 per share. Everest Re Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RE's low point in its 52 week range is $244.575 per share, with $394.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $337.25. The RE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Institutional Holders of FDML
ANGL Dividend History
CWB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.