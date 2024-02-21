Re-Evaluating Corporate Culture in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Companies across all sectors are feverishly examining how to integrate Generative AI and other emerging technology offerings into their daily workflows. The race is on as leaders work fervently to try to understand, vet, and identify the growing number of options, particularly around AI-based enterprise solutions. However, the behavioral component or human synthesis with AI and the manner in which it is deployed internally, beyond mere corporate logistics, seems to be a puzzle piece that is consistently missing.

This factor continues to be overlooked because today’s leaders are laser-focused on security issues and speed of adoption in order to meet never-ending board and investor demands. Yet savvy examination regarding impact of these new tools on corporate culture and their teams, beyond efficiencies, will be what creates a true competitive advantage in the marketplace. Thus, investors today will want to watch for leadership at companies that possess a fully developed implementation plan for any emerging technology that takes into account psycho-social factors in the workplace.

Without this critical perspective, companies risk various internal shocks that can impact productivity both in the short and long term.

Media and entertainment companies are especially prone to such considerations given the often collaborative and creative nature of the sector, ranging from script evaluation or the development of digital twins. Generative AI is being rushed to the forefront to help achieve efficiencies, reduce costs, and manage employees without consideration of possible negative effects on co-worker interaction and exchange. If there were concerns about alienation and productivity due a work-from-home policy, the deployment of such technology creates exponential concern in these very same areas.

Generative AI, spatial computing, and other forms of emerging technology used on an enterprise level are poised to reshape the very nature of work and corporate culture as we know it today. While employees may just be seen primarily as cogs in a wheel which are subject to mass layoffs, forced changes, and more; the inner workings and employee dynamics are actually quite nuanced, delicate, and powerful. Indeed, a recent Deloitte survey found that 94% of executives and 88% of employees believe “a distinct workplace culture is deeply important to business success.”

According to Atlassian, an organization that focuses on products and services around workflow, corporate culture provides the very foundation of a business because it is the reflection of shared beliefs and behaviors that determine how employees interact with each other, make decisions, and drive the business. Whenever new systems are introduced within a company, a slight shift is made in the culture; however, in the case of the emerging tech platforms with which we are faced today, the shift will be seismic to most corporate cultures. And these changes will actually impact some corporate cultures more than others.

Indeed, 40 years ago business professors Robert E. Quinn and Kim Cameron at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business researched company culture and found four categories based on Quinn and Cameron’s empirical analyses of data from a large number of organizations. The professors found that 90% of organizations reflect one or more of these culture types dominate in their organization, and they are as follows:

Clan Culture – stresses teamwork and togetherness

– stresses teamwork and togetherness Adhocracy Culture – is characterized by the “move fast and break things philosophy” and encourages employees to take risks

– is characterized by the “move fast and break things philosophy” and encourages employees to take risks Market Culture – is about winning and accomplishments above all with a full goal-focused approach

– is about winning and accomplishments above all with a full goal-focused approach Hierarchy Culture – is a structured and process-oriented culture rather than one that fosters innovation with the belief that clarity comes because everything is prescribed

The first two categories imply that prioritizing procedures over people can make the environment feel inflexible and unsupportive. With the various rules, policy, access limits of AI, the stage is set for disruption. There is also a great need to understand that various employees within the culture learn new things at different rates and interpersonal dynamics can begin to crack. When new technologies are introduced, there is the potential of individuals outcompeting each other in order to be seen as valuable and, thereby, garner job security. This disrupts a sense of team cohesiveness.

Increased judgment or scrutiny can also be introduced as certain enterprise AI software being pushed records and transcribes every element of every meeting, which can then reviewed by a supervisor, with even small talk being judged and questioned. The last two categories of culture lend themselves to the potential of a deepened burrowing down of employees, with the search for data access and insights both within and outside of the company as the holy grail.

In addition, the tendency to focus on one’s own productivity can become exaggerated by continual interfacing with Generative AI, which is problematic, since no employee or team works within a vacuum. Within these cultures, the potential also exists to become less likely to help others, listen to others or even reason on one’s own. Frankly, today’s leaders are more concerned with who has access to documents with AI software rather ensuring solutions are well in place for these possible issues, and this is a mistake.

While AI ethics are a large part of the narrative in our world today, a discussion regarding the actual practice of the cultural deployment of enterprise AI is sorely needed. This focus should be called AI Synergy, and it should be at top of mind for all businesses today. Without AI Synergy, companies run the huge risk of everything from alienation to out-right loss of top talent.

Similarly, enterprise spatial computing is being introduced for everything from training to DEI tool support. The headsets are a technological feat, yet there is little or no information on long-term physiological and psychological impact from wearing these devices. The weight alone of certain headsets is greater than what pioneers in the space such as Second Life’s Philip Rosedale have warned is optimal. Further, impact on one’s psyche is critical as the experiences within headsets can be deeply vivid and intense, creating precarious conditions for those with greater emotional sensitivities. Thus, new systems for on-boarding beyond logistics and metrics will become increasingly critical.

Investors should be aware of how companies are both anticipating and solving such issues regarding the adoption of emerging tech offerings in a manner that moves well beyond cost-efficiencies. Such areas for evaluation should include:

How AI is being used to collect and analyze data on employee sentiment so that a stronger culture is created; What language is being used during training for optimal comprehension; is it inclusive and beyond ubiquitous male sports metaphors? Are new digital divides being created internally between those who are exposed to emerging tech system and who is left behind; are the designated demographics for access reinforcing existing imbalances?

When guardrails are created in this space, then the entire corporate culture can feel empowered. Companies that will lead in the market will be those that think well beyond logistics and automation to include the human dynamic so that there is true balance and success.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.