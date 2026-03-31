Re-Evaluate Europe ETFs Now as Iran Crisis Hits 5th Week

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has been sending shockwaves through the global economy, with the initial market "wait-and-see" approach now being curdled into genuine anxiety. As the crisis enters its fifth week, Europe, heavily reliant on energy imports and trade routes, has proven no exception to the escalating turbulence.

Recent data, as reported in a CNBC press release yesterday, shows economic sentiment in the European Union (EU) fell to 96.7 in March from 98.2, while consumer confidence hit its lowest level since October 2023.

Against this backdrop, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to most commercial shipping as of late March 2026 and already-surging energy prices pushing the Eurozone toward further peril, European Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are in the spotlight as investors scramble to hedge against a darkening regional outlook.

Before identifying these ETFs, it is essential to understand how the EU region is being affected and why this presents an opportune moment to re-evaluate portfolios, with a particular focus on European ETFs, as the convergence of elevated geopolitical risk and weakening macroeconomic fundamentals creates a “stress test” for EU equity markets.

Europe: A Continent Under Pressure

The primary transmission mechanism of the ongoing crisis into Europe is through the Strait of Hormuz. With the waterway effectively closed to commercial traffic, the risk of a prolonged energy shortage is no longer theoretical. With Brent crude having surged to $115 per barrel as of March 30, 2026, European industrial margins and household heating costs are under significant pressure.

The economic contagion is spreading beyond the direct energy shock. The CNBC press release has confirmed that employment expectations are falling across retail, services, and industry sectors, with consumers now "markedly more pessimistic" about making major purchases.

This pessimism has been affecting the region’s stock markets, which can be validated by data, with Reuters reporting on March 27 that the pan-European STOXX 600 briefly tumbled 10% from its February peak. This capital flight reflects growing fear that the European Central Bank (“ECB”) may be forced into stagflation-fighting rate hikes, with traders now anticipating more than two increases this year, reversing earlier expectations of cuts.

Time for Strategic Reassessment: Why ETFs Matter Now

For investors, particularly those holding European funds, this is a crucial moment for portfolio re-evaluation. The "Goldilocks" environment of early 2025 has evaporated, replaced by a "higher-for-longer" inflation reality.

If you hold European funds, the record-low consumer confidence — which plummeted to its lowest level in over two years — suggests that cyclical sectors, such as consumer discretionary, are currently vulnerable.

For those with a long-term view, this volatility might provide an opportune moment to rotate into defensive, broad-based European funds rather than industry-specific themes.

European ETFs to Watch

Here are four European ETFs to watch, or reconsider if already part of your portfolio, based on the analysis above:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF IEUR

This fund, with net assets worth $8.09 billion, offers exposure to a 1,011 broad range of European companies. Industry-wide, financials hold the first position in this fund, with 22.20% weightage.

IEUR has rallied 16.3% over the past year. The fund charges 10 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a good volume of 1.89 million shares in the last trading session.

State Street SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF SPEU

This fund, with net assets worth $661.8 million, offers exposure to 1,724 companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes. Industry-wide, financials hold the first position in this fund, with 23.12% weightage.

SPEU has rallied 16.6% over the past year. The fund charges 7 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.07 million shares in the last trading session.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund ETF Shares VGK

This fund, with net assets worth $41 billion, offers exposure to 1,241 Large-, mid-, and small-cap companies across the Europe region. Industry-wide, financials hold the first position in this fund, with 23.11% weightage.

VGK has gained 16.7% over the past year. The fund charges 6 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 3.43 million shares in the last trading session.

State Street SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF FEZ

This fund, with net assets worth $4.28 billion, offers exposure to 50 largest companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. Industry-wide, financials hold the first position in this fund, with 25.25% weightage.

FEZ has risen 13.1% over the past year. The fund charges 29 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 3.13 million shares in the last trading session.

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State Street SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VGK): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.