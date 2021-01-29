RE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.67, changing hands as low as $209.63 per share. Everest Re Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RE's low point in its 52 week range is $157.32 per share, with $294.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.92. The RE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

