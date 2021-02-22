RDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Symbol: RDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.88, changing hands as low as $60.77 per share. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.33 per share, with $73.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.