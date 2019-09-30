RDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Symbol: RDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.09, changing hands as low as $37.92 per share. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.58 per share, with $42.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.96.

