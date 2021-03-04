RDWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Radware Ltd (Symbol: RDWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.46, changing hands as low as $25.03 per share. Radware Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDWR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.021 per share, with $31.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.48.

