RDWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Radware Ltd (Symbol: RDWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.47, changing hands as high as $33.04 per share. Radware Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDWR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.93 per share, with $42.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.