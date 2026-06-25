RDW vs. AVAV: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock Boasts More Potential?

Growing defense spending, rising investments in space technologies and increasing demand for advanced military systems continue to support growth across the aerospace and defense industry. Strong government funding and ongoing defense modernization programs have also increased investor interest in companies like Redwire Corporation RDW and AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV.



Redwire focuses on space infrastructure, offering technologies such as sensors, solar power systems and in-space manufacturing solutions for commercial, government and defense customers. In comparison, AeroVironment develops unmanned aircraft systems, loitering munitions and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions primarily for military and government customers.



As demand for advanced defense technologies and space capabilities continues to grow, both RDW and AVAV are well-positioned to benefit from favorable industry trends. This raises an important question: which stock currently offers the better investment opportunity?

Tailwinds for RDW

Redwire continues to benefit from growing demand for space infrastructure, defense technologies and space-based research. Rising government investments in national security, satellite systems and scientific missions are creating new growth opportunities for the company.



In June 2026, Redwire completed on-orbit operations for five biotechnology and pharmaceutical investigations aboard the International Space Station. The missions supported research on cancer therapeutics, drug manufacturing and advanced heart disease in partnership with leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. The successful completion of these missions further strengthened Redwire's position in space-based biotechnology and commercial research.



The company is also expanding its defense capabilities. In June 2026, Redwire introduced the upgraded Octopus E140 MWIR electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) payload, designed to provide advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for military and security operations. The system offers improved image quality, target detection and accurate geolocation in challenging environments, supporting the growing demand for advanced airborne surveillance solutions.



With continued progress across its space infrastructure, biotechnology and defense businesses, Redwire remains well-positioned to benefit from increasing investments in these high-growth markets.

Tailwinds for AVAV

AeroVironment continues to benefit from rising global defense spending and increasing demand for autonomous military systems. Growing investments in unmanned technologies, defense modernization and border security are creating strong growth opportunities for the company.



In June 2026, AVAV introduced the TOM 50 RE, a compact, backpack-portable uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) designed for reconnaissance, explosive threat disposal and tactical support missions. The new system expands the company's portfolio of autonomous solutions and strengthens its position in the growing market for robotic systems used by military and special operations forces.



The company is also expanding its international presence. In June 2026, AVAV signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan-based Ubiqconn Technology to support Taiwan's defense modernization efforts. The collaboration will focus on developing and integrating common control systems for unmanned aircraft, supporting the country's large-scale indigenous drone program.



With continued product innovation and expanding global partnerships, AVAV remains well-positioned to benefit from growing investments in autonomous defense technologies.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RDW & AVAV?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 41% and 53.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. RDW’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAV’s fiscal 2026 sales implies a year-over-year improvement of 131.3%, while that for EPS suggests a 10.4% decline. The stock’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have remained constant over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: RDW vs. AVAV

In the past month, AVAV has outperformed RDW. While AVAV’s shares lost 22%, RDW lost 48.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVAV’s Valuation More Attractive Than RDW

RDW is trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month price/sales of 5.20X being more than AVAV’s forward price/sales of 3.21X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Surprise History

AVAV delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 12.05% in the last four quarters, while RDW delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 115.20% in the last four quarters.

Final Call

Both Redwire and AeroVironment are benefiting from favorable industry trends, supported by rising defense spending, growing investments in autonomous systems and increasing demand for advanced space technologies. Both companies are expanding through new product launches, strategic partnerships and technology advancements, strengthening their long-term growth prospects.



However, AVAV appears to have the edge at present. Redwire has underperformed AVAV over the past month and is trading at a higher valuation. AVAV's earnings estimates have remained stable, its valuation is more attractive and its stock has shown relatively better performance despite recent market weakness. It is advisable to avoid RDW at present.



At present, AVAV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while RDW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), making AeroVironment the better investment choice for now.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.