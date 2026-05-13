RDW Underperforms Industry in the Past Year: How to Play the Stock?

Redwire Corporation RDW stock has lost 0.9% in the past year, underperforming both the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s growth of 7.9% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s gain of 12.8%. It also came below the S&P 500’s return of 30.4% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players, such as Huntington Ingalls Industries HII and General Dynamics GD, have also delivered a similar stellar performance in the past year. Shares of HII and GD have risen 48.6% and 27.7%, respectively, in the said period.



Given RDW’s underperformance, investors might be wondering what the next move is. A clear understanding of RDW’s growth outlook and associated risks is essential for making a well-informed investment decision.

Headwinds for RDW

RDW continues to face profitability challenges. In first-quarter 2026, the company reported a loss of 40 cents per share compared with a loss of nine cents per share in the prior-year quarter, showing a sharp decline in earnings performance. Higher operating costs and continued spending on growth initiatives are affecting near-term profitability.



The company also operates in a competitive and capital-intensive industry, where rising development and production costs may continue to pressure margins and cash flows. Redwire’s efforts to expand its space infrastructure and mission capabilities require significant investments, which could weigh on earnings in the near term.



In addition, supply-chain constraints and labor shortages across the aerospace and space industry may disrupt production schedules and increase costs. Dependence on government contracts, changing budget priorities and possible delays in mission execution also remain important challenges for the company.

Tailwinds for RDW

RDW’s recent momentum appears to be supported by strong growth in its space operations and continued progress across key programs. In May 2026, the company reported first-quarter 2026 sales of $97 million, up 57.9% year over year, reflecting healthy demand across its products.



In April 2026, Redwire achieved production milestones for flight computers being developed for the European Space Agency Ramses and Genesis missions through contracts with OHB Italy. During the same month, the company also launched additional research experiments to the International Space Station, highlighting its growing role in commercial and government-backed space missions.

Estimates for RDW’s Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 41%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 62.8%.



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The downward revision in its 2026 and 2027 earnings over the past 60 days suggests investors’ decreasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



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RDW’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, RDW’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.38X, a premium to the industry average of 2.49X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected earnings growth compared with its industry average.



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Huntington and General Dynamics are trading at a discount in comparison with RDW. HII’s forward 12-month P/S is 0.95X, while GD’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.67X.

What Should an Investor do Now?

RDW is benefiting from strong sales growth and increasing activity in commercial and government-backed space programs. However, continued earnings losses, rising operating costs and execution-related risks remain concerns for investors. The company’s premium valuation compared with the industry average may also limit upside potential in the near term.



In addition, downward revisions in RDW’s 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates over the past 60 days reflect weakening investor confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Given these challenges, investors may prefer to stay cautious on the stock until there is better visibility into sustained profitability and margin improvement.



RDW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.