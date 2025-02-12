$RDW stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDW stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,377,586 of trading volume.

$RDW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RDW:

$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,005,350 shares for an estimated $20,102,638.

$RDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

