$RDW stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDW stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,377,586 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RDW:
$RDW Insider Trading Activity
$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,005,350 shares for an estimated $20,102,638.
$RDW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC added 422,854 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,905,006
- ANDAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD added 220,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,621,200
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 185,479 shares (+9150.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,274,240
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 135,000 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $927,450
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 101,620 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,672,665
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 94,410 shares (+84.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $648,596
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 73,697 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $506,298
