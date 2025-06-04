$RDW stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDW stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $64,123,154 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RDW:
$RDW Insider Trading Activity
$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 3,386,997 shares for an estimated $48,203,585.
- PETER ANTHONY JR CANNITO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 10,683 shares for an estimated $99,991
- JOANNE O'ROURKE ISHAM purchased 4,578 shares for an estimated $50,450
- JONATHAN BALIFF (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $24,684
$RDW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,091,161 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,045,724
- FMR LLC removed 844,089 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,997,497
- INVESCO LTD. removed 567,041 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,700,769
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 402,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,334,436
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 377,268 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,127,551
- MORGAN STANLEY added 374,696 shares (+102.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,106,229
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 328,282 shares (+219.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,721,457
$RDW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
