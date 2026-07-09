RDW Falls 28.8% in the Past Month: What Should Investors Do?

Redwire Corporation RDW stock has lost 28.8% in the past month, underperforming both the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s growth of 4.3% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s gain of 3.8%. It also came above the S&P 500’s return of 2.8% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players, such as General Dynamics GD and RTX Corporation RTX, have delivered a similar stellar performance in the past month. Shares of GD and RTX have risen 9.7% and 9.9%, respectively, in the said period.



RDW’s recent weak price performance may raise concerns among investors. It is important to evaluate whether the company’s underlying fundamentals can support long-term growth or if near-term pressures could continue to weigh on the stock. Assessing its growth prospects and risks can help investors make a more informed decision.

Headwinds for RDW

Redwire's profitability remains under pressure due to higher operating expenses and continued investments in growth initiatives. In the first quarter of 2026, total operating expenses jumped 308.9% year over year to $95.5 million. While these investments are essential for expanding the company's capabilities and strengthening its market position, they are likely to keep profitability under pressure in the short term.



The company also operates in a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry, where rising development and manufacturing costs can weigh on margins and cash flow. RDW's continued investments to expand its space infrastructure and mission-focused businesses require significant capital, which may continue to affect its financial performance over the near term.

In addition, supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages across the aerospace and space industries remain key challenges. These factors could lead to production delays and higher operating costs for RDW.



Larger aerospace and defense companies such as General Dynamics and RTX also face similar supply-chain and workforce constraints, reflecting broader industry-wide challenges. RDW is also exposed to risks related to government funding, evolving budget priorities and potential delays in mission execution, which could affect its growth prospects and profitability.

Tailwinds for RDW

Redwire is benefiting from rising demand for advanced space and defense technologies, supported by growing investments in space exploration, maritime security and defense modernization. The company's expanding portfolio of uncrewed systems and space infrastructure continues to create new growth opportunities.



In June 2026, Redwire secured a contract to supply its Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL uncrewed aerial system to the Taiwan Coast Guard for maritime surveillance missions. The award strengthens the company's position in the growing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) market.



During the same month, Redwire also completed multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology research missions aboard the International Space Station. These investigations supported drug development and heart disease research, highlighting the company's growing role in space-based life sciences.



With continued progress across its defense and space businesses, Redwire remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth opportunities in these expanding markets.

Estimates for RDW’s Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 40.6%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 loss indicates a year-over-year improvement of 50.6%.



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The downward revision in its 2026 and 2027 earnings over the past 60 days suggests investors’ decreasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



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RDW’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, RDW’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.80X, a premium to the industry average of 2.56X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected earnings growth compared with its industry average.



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General Dynamics and RTX are trading at a discount in comparison with RDW. GD’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.80X, while RTX’s forward 12-month P/S is 2.70X.

What Should an Investor do Now?

RDW is benefiting from strong demand across the space and defense markets, supported by expanding opportunities in uncrewed systems, space infrastructure and life sciences research. However, higher operating expenses and execution-related challenges continue to pose risks to its growth outlook. The stock’s valuation also remains higher than the industry average, which may limit its near-term upside potential.



Furthermore, analysts have lowered their earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 over the past two months, indicating a more cautious outlook for the company’s future profitability. Given these challenges, it is advisable to avoid the stock at present.



RDW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.