$RDW Earnings Results: $RDW Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RDW ($RDW) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.66 per share, missing estimates of -$0.18 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $69,560,000, missing estimates of $75,569,715 by $-6,009,715.

$RDW Insider Trading Activity

$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 3,403,714 shares for an estimated $48,454,445.

$RDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

