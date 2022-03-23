Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, which added 24,150,000 units, or a 12.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RDVY, in morning trading today Activision Blizzard is up about 0.2%, and Archer-daniels-midland is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Short High Yield, which added 2,400,000 units, for a 38.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: RDVY, SJB: Big ETF Inflows

