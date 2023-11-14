RDVY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: RDVY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.18, changing hands as high as $47.01 per share. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $41.98 per share, with $49.6813 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.10.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
ICD Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.