$RDUS stock is up 108% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDUS stock has now risen 108% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $128,778,405 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RDUS:
$RDUS Insider Trading Activity
$RDUS insiders have traded $RDUS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN HEISKELL (SVP & President, Recycling P&S) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,675 shares for an estimated $477,568.
- JAMES MATTHEW VAUGHN (SVP, GC, CCO, Corp. Secretary) sold 1,379 shares for an estimated $22,932
$RDUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $RDUS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 649,529 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,885,831
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 377,212 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,741,166
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 257,941 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,925,862
- STATE STREET CORP removed 153,764 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,340,288
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO added 153,000 shares (+115.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,328,660
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 150,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,298,083
- SPROTT INC. removed 140,000 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,130,800
