$RDUS stock is up 108% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDUS stock has now risen 108% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $128,778,405 of trading volume.

$RDUS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RDUS:

$RDUS insiders have traded $RDUS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN HEISKELL (SVP & President, Recycling P&S) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,675 shares for an estimated $477,568 .

. JAMES MATTHEW VAUGHN (SVP, GC, CCO, Corp. Secretary) sold 1,379 shares for an estimated $22,932

$RDUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $RDUS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

