RDOG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the RDOG ETF (Symbol: RDOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.08, changing hands as low as $47.57 per share. RDOG shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDOG's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $51.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.64.

