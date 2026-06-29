RDNT's Unit DeepHealth Expands AI Breast Suite With FDA-Cleared Tools

DeepHealth, a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet RDNT, recently received FDA clearances for two new functionalities within its AI-powered Breast Suite. The FDA clearances expand its AI-powered Breast Suite with cardiovascular risk assessment and prior exam integration, strengthening its end-to-end breast imaging platform. The approvals cover Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) Assessment and prior exam integration into ProFound Pro, which will be marketed as Mammo Dx.

The BAC Assessment automatically detects breast arterial calcifications on standard mammograms to identify the potential risk of cardiovascular disease. Whereas Mammo Dx compares current and prior mammograms to track lesion changes, improving cancer detection and reducing patient recalls. Both functionalities are now commercially available in the United States.

Per management, DeepHealth's strategy has always focused on using AI to find disease early. The launch of BAC Assessment and Mammo Dx transforms its Breast Suite into a fully integrated suite of solutions that gives radiologists a complete patient overview and adds clinical confidence in the top causes of death in U.S. women.

Likely Trend of RDNT Stock Following the News

Shares of RDNT have gained 1.2% since the announcement on Thursday. Year to date, the stock has declined 14.9%, underperforming the industry’s 14.3% growth and the S&P 500’s 7.4% rise.

The FDA clearance of BAC Assessment and Mammo Dx is positive for RadNet as it expands DeepHealth's AI-powered breast imaging portfolio and strengthens its competitive position. The new solutions enhance cancer detection and cardiovascular risk assessment and improve radiologist decision-making without additional imaging. In addition, deployment across RadNet's imaging centers will generate real-world validation, support broader customer adoption and reinforce the company's AI-driven growth strategy.

RDNT currently has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion.



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More on the FDA-Cleared Functionalities

BAC Assessment automatically identifies breast arterial calcifications on both standard 2D (FFDM) and 3D (DBT) screening mammograms without requiring additional imaging. These calcifications have been associated with an increased risk of future cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.

In clinical testing, the assessment demonstrated more than 90% sensitivity and over 88% specificity across dense and non-dense breast tissue. The assessment will be deployed across RadNet imaging centers for real-world validation.

Mammo Dx enables radiologists to analyze current and prior mammograms together, helping identify subtle tissue changes and undetected lesions in a single examination. By incorporating historical findings into the diagnostic workflow, the solution aims to improve cancer detection, reduce false-positive recalls and support more informed clinical decision-making.

With these additions, DeepHealth's Breast Suite offers a comprehensive AI platform supporting cancer detection, cardiovascular risk assessment, breast density evaluation, future cancer risk assessment and workflow optimization. So far, components of Breast Suite support diagnostic accuracy and standardization of care across more than 10 million mammograms annually worldwide.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the artificial intelligence (AI) in the breast imaging market is valued at $666.9 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% through 2035.

Factors like increased breast cancer awareness and early detection, growing health insurance and an increasing aging population are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

DeepHealth recently launched Reporting Pro, an AI-powered reporting solution that streamlines radiology workflows. The platform combines speech recognition, AI-generated findings and impressions, automated measurements, quality assurance and structured reporting into a single, integrated workflow for radiologists.

RadNet, Inc. Price

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RDNT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, RDNT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and West Pharmaceutical WST.

BrightSpring Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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