RDN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.79, changing hands as low as $21.62 per share. Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.97 per share, with $24.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.62.

