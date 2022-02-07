RDN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.64, changing hands as high as $23.50 per share. Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.17 per share, with $25.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.34.

