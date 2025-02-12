$RDFN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDFN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,607,005 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RDFN:
$RDFN Insider Trading Activity
$RDFN insiders have traded $RDFN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIDGET FREY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,493 shares for an estimated $384,930.
- CHRISTIAN JOHN TAUBMAN (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,965 shares for an estimated $171,433.
- ANTHONY RAY KAPPUS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,834 shares for an estimated $149,003.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RDFN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $RDFN stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 5,096,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,108,668
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,631,121 shares (+103.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,836,922
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,513,823 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,968,202
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,253,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,709,963
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,193,900 shares (+124.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,959,567
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 999,968 shares (+325.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,529,599
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 970,712 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,163,021
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $RDFN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.